Bulandshahr August 12: A district court on Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for molesting a four-year-old girl last year.

The court of the additional district judge, POCSO, also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the man, identified as Maroof of Gulaothi town.

Maroof was arrested and sent to jail last year after he committed the act.

