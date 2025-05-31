Kaushambi (UP), May 31 (PTI) A local court here on Saturday sentenced a man to rigorous life imprisonment for raping and killing a 14-year-old girl in 2018, officials said.

Special Judge POCSO Act, Ashok Kumar Srivastava also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on Sita Sharan. However, the co-accused in the case, Guddan, was acquitted due to lack of evidence, Additional District Government Counsel (Criminal) Shashank Khare said.

A complaint was filed on April 30, 2018, at the Kokhraj police station alleging that Sita Sharan, who was 19 years of age, had called a 14-year-old girl but she did not return home. Later that day, her body was found in a government tubewell canal outside the village, Khare said.

It was further alleged that the victim was raped and then strangled to death.

Based on the complainant's report, a case was registered against Sharan and his accomplice, Guddan under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"The convicted accused, Sita Sharan, was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 35,000 was imposed. The entire amount of the collected fine will be given to the legal heir of the deceased as compensation," Khare added.

