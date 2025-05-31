Chennai, May 31: A newborn’s thumb was accidentally severed at Vellore Government Medical College Hospital in Tamil Nadu on May 24, allegedly due to the negligent handling of a senior nurse during a routine procedure, the infant’s parents have claimed.

The baby boy, born to Vimalraj (30) and Nivetha (24) of Mullipalayam, sustained the injury when a nurse reportedly mishandled a pair of scissors while attempting to remove the medical tape to change a glucose needle, India Today reported. The child’s father alleged the nurse was distracted and using her mobile phone at the time. “I wasn’t even allowed to see him for over an hour and a half after the incident,” said a visibly distressed Vimalraj. “This was sheer negligence.” Thanjavur Tragedy: 7-Month-Old Baby Suddenly Faints, Dies of Suffocation After Swallowing Balloon.

Newborn’s Thumb Severed at Vellore Hospital

Following the mishap, the infant was rushed to Stanley Government Hospital in Chennai for emergency surgery. The nurse involved, a 15-year veteran of the institution, has come under intense scrutiny. Chennai Tragedy: 7-Month-Old Boy Dies After Slipping From Mother's Arms As Van Hits Their Two-Wheeler in Tamil Nadu, Driver Arrested.

Vellore District Collector P. Subbulaxmi has ordered an inquiry into the incident and assured strict action if misconduct is confirmed. “If it is proven that the nurse was on the phone at the time, the maximum possible punishment will be given,” she stated, adding that scissors were not necessary for the procedure and it could have been done manually. The newborn is currently under treatment in Chennai.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2025 08:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).