Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 29 (ANI): A man succumbed to injuries on Monday after he was shot at by terrorists, police said.

The man succumbed to injuries after being shot by terrorists in Nildora area of Shopian today. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law and the area cordoned off and search is going on, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The man was shot at by terrorists in the village Nildora in Shopian. He was shifted to a nearby hospital. (ANI)

