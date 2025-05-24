Bareilly (UP), May 24 (PTI) A vegetable vendor sleeping under a tree near a cemetery was buried alive after a sewer cleaning team dumped a pile of sludge on him in the Baradari area of Bareilly, police said on Saturday.

SSP Anurag Arya said a case has been registered at the Baradari police station against the accused civic workers based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's father.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Rains With Moderate Thunderstorms, Lightning Predicted in Several Districts Over Next 2 Days.

According to police, Sunil Kumar Prajapati (45) from Shantipur, who was allegedly in an inebriated state, was resting under the shade of a tree near his house on Thursday afternoon when a team of civic workers led by Naem emptied a tractor-trolley filled with sludge on him, the officer said.

The person navigating the tractor-trolley apparently failed to notice Prajapati, the SSP said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 24, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

After some time, the victim's son found his father buried under the debris and brought him out with the help of locals.

Prajapati was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Municipal commissioner Sanjeev Kumar Maurya said instructions have been issued to investigate the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)