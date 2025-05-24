New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was found dead at his residence in Kunwar Singh Nagar area of outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

Two women -- the man's sister-in-law and niece -- have been detained for questioning, an official said, adding that Rajesh Mittal had sustained a stab wound and was declared dead at a hospital on May 23.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case: Jharkhand Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Congress Leader.

"Mittal, who was unemployed, lived with his sister-in-law and niece. His elder brother had reportedly left the family home around 10 to 12 years ago and has not returned since," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma added.

He was taken to the hospital by his niece and her cousin, who resides in the neighbourhood, Sharma said.

Also Read | India Weather Forecast: Southwest Monsoon to Reach Maharashtra Soon, Conditions Favourable for 2 to 3 Days, Says IMD.

According to the preliminary investigation, only Mittal and the two women were present at the house when the incident occurred. A scuffle is suspected to have preceded the fatal stabbing.

"The suspects are being interrogated to determine the sequence of events and the motive behind the crime. Further investigation is underway," the officer said.

A case of murder has been registered, and forensic teams have inspected the crime scene, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)