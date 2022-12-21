Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death by two chicken shop owner brothers in Judapur area here, police said on Wednesday.

Two others who tried to save the man were also injured in the fight.

Also Read | Coronavirus Pandemic: Centre Directs States To Conduct Genome Sequencing of COVID-19 Positive Samples To Track New Variants.

On the complaint of the victim's brother, an FIR was lodged against seven people including the two brothers. Both were arrested on Tuesday, and a hunt was on to nab others, police said.

Rahul Yadav was allegedly attacked by Santosh Nishad and Karan Nishad with a knife during an argument late Monday night.

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi Chairs Congress Parliamentary Party Meeting To Discuss Strategy for Remainder of Winter Session.

Rupesh Yadav and Annu Yadav, who tried to save Rahul, were also injured in the incident, police said.

Besides the Nishad brothers, Santosh's wife Parvati is one of the seven booked in the matter. Parvati too has been arrested, police said.

Force has been deployed in the village to prevent further confrontation, SP South Arun Kumar Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)