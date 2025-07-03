Lucknow, Jul 2 (PTI) Amid an ongoing dispute with his wife, a man fatally stabbed his in-laws in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened in Alambagh police station area, they said, adding that the accused, identified as Jagdeep, has been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Ashish Srivastava said the incident stems from an ongoing marital dispute between Jagdeep and his wife, Poonam.

In April, Poonam left her marital home and started living with her parents in Alambagh.

"This evening, Jagdeep reached his in-laws' house and had a dispute with them," DCP Srivastava stated.

"The dispute escalated, and Jagdeep stabbed his in-laws -- Anand Ram and Asha Devi. The couple succumbed to injuries," he said.

Jagdeep was nabbed shortly after the incident. A case is being registered based on a complaint filed by Poonam and further investigation is underway, the DCP said.

