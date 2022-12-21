New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was allegedly strangulated to death in central Delhi's Kamla Market area on Wednesday, police said.

The police received information from LNJP hospital that Mohammad Nadim, a resident of the Jama Masjid area here was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said.

A crime and FSL team also inspected the spot where the incident took place. The post-mortem has been conducted and it is suspected that the man was strangulated to death, police said.

A case under section 302 (murder) has been registered at the Kamla Market police station.

While analysing the footage from CCTV cameras, the police found an unknown person getting into an auto rickshaw in which Nadim was also sitting. The unknown person is again seen getting of the vehicle at 11.31 pm, police said.

The mobile of deceased was missing and it is suspected that Nadim was killed during a robbery bid, they said.

The investigation is in progress and efforts are being made to nab the accused, police added.

