Jaipur, May 28 (PTI) A man transporting 45 cartons of explosives to illegal mines was arrested in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said on Saturday.

Jagroop Singh was arrested on Friday night after a team from the Rudawal police station intercepted the four-wheeler in which he was transporting the explosives, Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said in a statement today.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Temperature to Rise in Northwest And Central India in Next Few Days, Moderate Rainfall Likely Over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bihar.

The accused revealed that he was bringing the explosives from Dausa to supply to illegal mine owners in Rudawal, the police said.

A case has been registered against the accused, and an investigation is going on in the matter, they said.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Four Cases of BA.4, Three of BA.5 Omicron Sub-Variants Detected For First Time.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)