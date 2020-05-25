India News | Man Who Made Threat Call to Yogi Adityanath Handed over to UP STF

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI): A 20-year-old man from Nashik, who claimed to make a threat call to kill Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a bomb blast, has been handed over to Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), said Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

"After yesterday's arrest of a person in connection with a threat call to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a bomb blast, Lucknow Police special media desk received a call from a person who threatened consequences on arresting the person," ATS said.

Also Read | Domestic Flight Services Not to Resume in Tripura From May 25; All Flights To and From Agartala Stand Cancelled.

"On the information provided by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), Maharashtra Police arrested a 20-year-old man from Nashik who has accepted to have made the threatening call. He has been handed over to Uttar Pradesh STF for further action," it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)