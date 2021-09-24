Chennai, Sept 24 (PTI): A 25-year-old man who stabbed a college student to death near here has been arrested, police said on Friday. Ramachandran, working in a private firm here, befriended M Swetha (19) studying diploma in medical laboratory technology and asked her to meet him for a chat on Thursday, the police said.

When Swetha was waiting for him on a road, Ramachandran arrived at the spot and picked up an argument with her. Suddenly, he whipped out a knife and inflicted cut injuries on her, the police said in a press release. Also, he tried to kill himself by trying to slit his throat. Both were taken to a hospital where the doctors declared the girl brought dead, while the man is out of danger, said the police.

Based on a complaint from Swetha's father, the police said they have arrested Ramachandran. During interrogation, he revealed that he was in love with the student for the last two years, but she kept avoiding him, said the police. He is a graduate in engineering and hails from Nagapattinam district. The incident sent a chill down the spine of the local residents reminding them of the murder of a 24-year-old techie Swathi in 2016 at the Nungambakkam railway station here by a youth Ramkumar from Tirunelveli. Days after he was jailed, Ramkumar allegedly killed himself in prison.

