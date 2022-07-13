Hamirpur (HP), Jul 13 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said the upcoming airport at Mandi will prove to be a boon for the locals and the state's tourism sector.

After alighting at Kanjyan helipad on his day-long tour of Bhoranj area in Hamirpur district, he told reporters that it might take time to complete the construction as it's an international airport.

Slamming Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri for his criticism on the delay in construction, he said the Congress leader should understand that it is not a school building, which can be built in a few days.

“This is an international airport and its completion may take a longer time,” he said.

On the constant attacks being made by Agnihotri against him and the BJP, the chief minister said, “I am not angry with anyone. Let him speak, people know who is right and who is wrong.”

Claiming that the airport at Balh valley will be an asset for the people of the state and also attract tourists, he said, “The construction process takes time. Now, the work of airport construction has started on the selected land in Balh area of Mandi district.”

