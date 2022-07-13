Mumbai, July 13: Over money matters, a 32-year-old man opened fire at his wife and mother-in-law at Dharavi. The incident took place during the early hours of Tuesday wherein, identified as Khaiyyammudin Sayyad, the man shot himself at one of his arms to escape doubt and play victim card.

It can be learned from sources that Sayyad had lent Rs 40, 000 to his wife Nazneen which he was demanding back. After arguments and disagreements, he, who was reportedly on the road, triggered a revolver to break fire on his spouse and her aged mother. Mumbai Shocker: 34-Year-Old Man Sexually Assaults Gay Partner With Burning Candle, Rod at Mulund Godown.

“We suspect that the bullet injury to Sayyad’s left arm is self-inflicted, wherein a bullet brushed his arm. However, doctors have kept him under observation at Sion hospital for a day,” Mid-day report quoted Vijay Kandalgaonkar, senior inspector of Dharavi police station as saying.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2022 06:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).