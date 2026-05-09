India News | Manipur: Abducted Women Safely Rescued by Assam Rifles in Kamjong

Kamjong (Manipur) [India], May 9 (ANI): Due to concerted efforts by the Assam Rifles, a woman abducted by the Kuki National Army-Burma (KNA-B) and Village Volunteers Eastern Zone was safely rescued and released on Saturday. According to an official statement, the release took place south of Z Choro village, close to the incident area under the watch of Assam Rifles, Intelligence and other agencies.

The husband of the woman, the Village Headman and CSOs were also taken to Humine Thana, short of Phaikoh and close to the handover location, once their own forces had secured the release, according to an official statement. After release, the family and CSOs were taken to the unit headquarters at Chassad for formal handing over and documentation. The family, village headman and CSOs thereafter moved to their village, Khangpat Khn. In the entire process, all details were coordinated at minute levels, including the medical check-up and psychological assistance. Also, the village headman and local villagers were appropriately treated and addressed by the force.

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"In the early hours of May 7, there was unrest reported near Z Choro and opposite Namlee along the India-Myanmar border. The volatile situation was brought under control by the troopers with immediate response despite challenging conditions," according to Assam rifles.

Acting proactively during the incident, Assam Rifles deployed multiple rescue teams. "Ten houses affected by the violence were secured, and civilians were evacuated to the nearest safe location. Fifteen distressed villagers, including women and children, were rescued and provided humanitarian assistance at the Aloyo Assam Rifles camp. A woman was provided with immediate first aid and medical evacuation support," the statement read.

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Assam Rifles conducted prompt sanitisation operations concurrently to prevent any further escalation and to restore stability. One-armed cadre of KNA B, Lal Thag John, 38yrs was also apprehended along with a weapon, magazine and ammunition during search operations from Churachandpur and later handed over to local police authorities.

Even as tensions and emotions remain high, the Assam Rifles continues to patrol across other sensitive areas of Kamjong to ensure peace and security for local residents. The force has shown unparalleled resilience as the incident once again highlights the unwavering commitment of the Assam Rifles towards protecting our citizens and maintaining peace in North East India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)