Senapati (Manipur) [India], June 19 (ANI): In the picturesque hills of Senapati district, 38-year-old Nelly Chacheya is creating waves with her eco-friendly handicrafts, delicate dolls made from discarded vegetable waste. A florist by profession, Nelly is now gaining recognition as a dollmaker who transforms corn husks and silk into works of art.

Her journey began with a simple idea: to give new life to what most people throw away. Using corn peel for the body and corn silk for hair, she began crafting dolls that blend creativity with sustainability. "I made corn dolls using corn peel and husk. I create beautiful pieces from this corn," Chacheya shared.

Each doll is handcrafted, often adorned with dried flowers and painted with intricate detail. While they appear modest, these pieces reflect hours of effort and an eye for elegance. What started as a personal craft has now become a small-scale business, attracting attention from customers across states.

Her studio, nestled in Senapati, has become a destination for art lovers and conscious consumers alike. "I came here to buy flowers and dolls, which are fascinating to me. She collected corn trash and transformed it into dolls. It's so beautiful," said Rachoyia, a customer.

Nelly customises her dolls to suit individual preferences, making each one unique. Her creations are especially popular among young girls, and her work has inspired many locals to appreciate the value of handmade, sustainable products.

Chacheya's story is emblematic of a broader trend in Manipur, where women in rural areas are embracing entrepreneurship to achieve financial independence. With access to digital platforms and community support, artisans like her are not only generating income but also preserving cultural and environmental heritage.

Her work stands as a shining example of how art, sustainability, and empowerment can come together, proving that even forgotten fragments of nature can be reborn as timeless treasures. (ANI)

