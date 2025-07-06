Imphal, Jul 6 (PTI) The Manipur unit of the BJP on Sunday paid their respect to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary.

Party leaders and workers paid floral tributes to a portrait of Mookerjee at the BJP head office in Imphal.

"Mookerjee's ideology of placing the welfare of the people above personal interests continues to inspire the party's vision and actions," state BJP president A Sharda Devi told reporters.

Devi, however, declined to reply to questions related to the ongoing ethnic crisis in the state or provide a tentative timeframe regarding the formation of a popular government.

Manipur is under President's Rule now.

