India News | Manipur CM Condemns Attack in Bihar on Special Train Ferrying State's Stranded People from Goa

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 25 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday condemned the attack on a special train, ferrying stranded people from Goa to his state and asked his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar to book the miscreants.

The attack took place at a railway station in Bihar where the train had halted.

Also Read | Pune Reports 459 COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Number of Cases Rises to 7,300: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 25, 2020.

The Chief Minister appealed to the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to take action against miscreants involved in the attack.

"I strongly condemn the attack on a special train, ferrying stranded people from Goa to my state. A mob attacked the train on Sunday when it halted in Bihar. I appeal to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to book miscreants immediately. Requesting Railways Minister Piyush Goyal to look into this," Singh tweeted.

Also Read | Home-Delivery of 'Shahi Litchi' Begins in Bihar, Govt Officials Say No Correlation With Acute Encephalitis Syndrome.

Meanwhile, two more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Manipur today, taking the total number of positive cases to 36, of which 32 are active cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)