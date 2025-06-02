Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], June 2 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Churachandpur district in Manipur during the early hours of Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.5, On: 02/06/2025 02:55:39 IST, Lat: 24.08 N, Long: 93.61 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Churachandpur, Manipur."

The tremor was recorded at a depth of 15 kilometres beneath the surface.

On May 28, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale had struck Churachandpur region of Manipur, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

As per NCS, the earthquake's tremors occurred at 10:23 am at a depth of 36 km and were recorded at a latitude of 24.55 North and a longitude of 93.70 East.

"EQ of M: 3.9, On: 28/05/2025 10:23:55 IST, Lat: 24.55 N, Long: 93.70 E, Depth: 36 Km, Location: Churachandpur, Manipur," the NCS stated on X. (ANI)

