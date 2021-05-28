Imphal, May 28 (PTI) The Manipur government on Friday extended the curfew in seven districts till June 11 in view of the surging COVID-19 cases, an official said.

The curfew was first imposed on May 8 in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Churachandpur, Bishnupur, Ukhrul and Kakching with restrictions on inter-district movement with the remaining nine districts of the state.

The Home Department order on the lockdown said, "The number of the infections of COVID-19 virus detected everyday continues to be very high relative to the populations and is source of concern."

However, the government eased certain restrictions, the official said.

Functioning of all secretariat offices with 15 per cent physical attendance of staff from June 1 was allowed, he said.

Directorate offices are to resume functioning with 15 per cent physical attendance from June 1 as well, he added.

LIC to also resume services with limited staff on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 am to 12 pm.

Vehicle workshops of goods trucks, petrol tankers and LPG bullets outside the Imphal municipal area have been allowed to open from 8 am to 3 pm on all days.

Vegetable vendors have been allowed to open on May 30, June 2, June 5 and June 8 -- from 7 am to 10 am.

Shops are also allowed to open on rotation basis from 7 am to 10 am, on May 30, June 2, June 5 and June 8.

The state on Friday reported 732 new cases, pushing its tally to 47,843. Thirteen more deaths took the toll to 761.

There are 7,602 active cases, while 39,480 patients have recovered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)