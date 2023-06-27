New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Tuesday, two days after the restive state's Chief Minister N Biren Singh met him.

Nearly 120 people lost their lives and over 3,000 have been injured ever since the ethnic violence broke in Manipur nearly two months ago.

Also Read | Pune Girl Attacked Videos: Spurned Suitor Attacks College Student With Sickle, Arrested; Disturbing Clips Go Viral.

"The Governor of Manipur, Ms. Anusuiya Uikey called on Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah," Shah's office tweeted.

Singh met Shah on Sunday and after the meeting said he had briefed the home minister about the "evolving situation on the ground" in Manipur and that the state and central governments have been able to control the violence to a "great extent".

Also Read | Manipur Unrest: Government To Introduce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule for Employees Not Attending Office Without Authorised Leave staff.

Violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

On June 10, the central government had constituted a peace committee in Manipur headed by the Governor and for facilitating peace making process among various ethnic groups and initiate dialogue between conflicting parties and groups.

However, office bearers of several civil society groups have refused to be part of the peace committee for different reasons.

On June 4, the Centre had set up a Commission of Inquiry, headed by former chief justice of the Gauhati High Court Ajai Lamba, to probe the recent violence in Manipur.

The Union Home Ministry said the commission will make inquiry with respect of the causes and spread of the violence and riots targeting members of different communities, which took place in Manipur on May 3 and thereafter.

Shah had also visited the state for four days last last month and met a cross sections of people in his efforts to bring back peace in the Northeastern state.

The Centre had also approved Rs 101.75 crore relief package for the displaced people in Manipur following a directive of the home minister.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)