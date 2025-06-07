Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 7 (ANI): In a coordinated effort to tackle the flood situation, various departments--including the Minor Irrigation Department, Water Resources Department, Manipur Fire Service, and District Administration--are working together to address waterlogging across several locations in Manipur, according to a press release from the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).

On June 6, 2025, the Minor Irrigation Department initiated dewatering efforts at key flood-affected locations such as the Shree Shree Govindajee Temple and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), using 25 HP pumps.

Meanwhile, the Water Resource Department initiated de-clogging streams such as Pemikhong and Takhelkhong by removing debris and vegetation from these streams and the surrounding areas. Water logging at JNIMS and its surrounding areas, i.e. Porompat Soibam Leikai, Porompat Thawan Thaba Leikai, and Kongpal Mutum Leikai, has significantly subsided due to the de-clogging of Pemikhong. Similarly, de-clogging of Takhelkhong has led to subsiding in waterlogging at the Govindajee Temple and its surrounding areas, i.e. Andro-parking and Konung-Mamang.

Working alongside is the Manipur Fire Service, who came on their own on 5th June, surveyed the JNIMS hospital complex and prepared an elaborate plan to clean up the premises. Once flood waters receded enough below the ground floor plinth levels, 90 (Ninety) Fire Service personnel were mobilised and a massive cleaning work commenced on 6th June, along with 3 (three) water browsers, a submersible portable pump, an LED lighting system, brooms and wipers.

They were joined by the JNIMS employees--officers, doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, administrative staff, and support staff--in the clean-up operations of the huge 56-acre complex. The clean-up operations were continuing at the time of filing this report on 7 June.

Similarly, another Manipur Fire Service Personnel team has been deployed at Govindajee Temple, and cleaning activities are underway. Thus, various stakeholders are taking a well-coordinated approach to a speedy return to pre-flood conditions in the state.

It is encouraging to learn that despite severe staff constraints, the State Minor Irrigation Department has deployed manpower on a round-the-clock roster to dewater waterlogged areas in various locations.

When the Department tried to dewater Govindajee Temple, there was initial resistance from the public residing in and around the discharge points, as their own localities were already under inundation, and the flood waters were receding too slowly for public satisfaction.

The additional water being freshly pumped into their localities was not a welcome proposition. After intense negotiation, the officials resumed the dewatering process by carrying the pumped-out water far from the pumping site using long pipes. This involved diversion of vehicles and an additional public inconvenience, which the public was willing to accept and bear.

The dewatering task was completed on 7th June, 2025. Other areas where flood waters were similarly pumped out successfully include the Raj Bhawan, Sanjenthong, New Checkon, Bamon Leikai and Singjamei Beigyapati Leikai.

The Water Resource Department has successfully cleared debris and vegetation choking the Nambul River at Samurou Upokpi. The department has also carried out de-clogging of streams, drains, water channels, etc., and removal of debris at various densely populated areas of Thongju, Yaishkul, Ayangpalli, Ningthempukhri, Nongmeibung, etc., to ensure smoother water drainage.

After successfully plugging and reinforcing river bank breaches along the Imphal and Kongba Rivers, the Water Resource Department has investigated the soil crack at Mayang Imphal Chabung Company with the help of a geotechnical expert from Manipur Institute of Technology, Manipur. The phenomenon was attributed to drawdown effects, and remedial measures are being formulated.

It is worth mentioning that JNIMS Hospital, the State's Premier Medical Institute, was severely inundated on 1st June after flood water from a breach of the Imphal river at Khurai Heigrumakhong entered the ground floors of almost all buildings in the hospital complex, impacting critical services, including wards, the ICU, and the labour room. Emergency evacuations were carried out, relocating 272 (Two Hundred and Seventy-two) patients to RIMS and 91 (Ninety-one) patients to Private Hospitals, including critical neurosurgery cases.

The evacuation was carried out by the Manipur Fire Service, SDRF, and Manipur Police with the assistance of NDRF, Central Security Forces, Civil Organisations, local volunteers, Red Cross, NHM, CMO/Imphal East, District Administration, students' organisations, etc. Now, restoration works are in full swing. Plastic and debris have been cleared from hospital drains. MSPCL and MSPDCL have restored power supply to essential medical equipment. Sanitisation and water removal from reservoirs are ongoing.

The coordinated effort made by various Departments and Agencies of the State Government, with active participation from the general public, CSOs, students' organisations, and volunteers to tackle the recent devastating flood is a glaring example that no crisis is too big to face if it is faced together in a coordinated manner.

The Government of Manipur remains committed to ensuring public safety, timely relief, mitigating the risk of further flooding, and sustainable and speedy recovery. The Government is also thankful to all those who have come forward to help the affected people in different ways. (ANI)

