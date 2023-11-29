New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Terming it a historic move, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Manipur's oldest valley-based armed group, the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), on Wednesday signed a peace agreement to renounce violence and join the mainstream.

The agreement was signed in the national capital in the presence of Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and some members of the UNLF.

The peace agreement signed with the UNLF by the Centre and the Manipur government marks the end of a six-decade-long armed movement.

It is a landmark achievement in realising PM Narendra Modi's vision of all-inclusive development and providing a better future to the youth in Northeast India, Amit Shah said in a post on 'X'

Shah further said the relentless efforts of the Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to establish permanent peace in the Northeast added a new chapter of fulfilment with the signing of the joint peace accord with the UNLF in the national capital on Thursday.

Shah took to his official handle on 'X' to share the news of the peace accord.

"A historic milestone achieved!!! Modi govt's relentless efforts to establish permanent peace in the Northeast have added a new chapter of fulfilment as the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) signed a peace agreement today in New Delhi," Shah posted from his X handle.

"UNLF, the oldest valley-based armed group of Manipur has agreed to renounce violence and join the mainstream. I welcome them to the democratic processes and wish them all the best in their journey on the path of peace and progress," he added.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs also said that the agreement is poised to usher in a new era of peace in the Northeast in general and Manipur in particular.

The MHA, in its statement, added that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Modi and under the guidance of the Union Home Minister, the Centre has signed agreements with several armed groups of the North East region since 2014 to end militancy and promote development.

Further, as per the statement, this is the first time a valley-based Manipuri armed group has agreed to return to the mainstream by abjuring violence and agreeing to honour the Constitution of India and the laws of the land.

"The agreement will not only bring an end to hostilities between UNLF and security forces, which have claimed precious lives on both sides over the last more than half a century but also provide an opportunity to address the longstanding concerns of the community," the MHA added in its statement.

It also mentioned that the return of UNLF to the mainstream will also encourage other valley-based armed groups to participate in the peace process in due course.

The UNLF was formed in 1964 and has been operating both within and outside Indian Territory. The agreement is poised to give a fillip to usher in a new era of peace in the North East in general and Manipur in particular.

A Peace Monitoring Committee (PMC) will be constituted to oversee the enforcement of the agreed ground rules. The development is likely to be a significant step in restoring peace and normalcy in the state. (ANI)

