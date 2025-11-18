Imphal, (Manipur) [India], November 18 (ANI): Manipur Police have arrested Thangjam Thoungamba Meitei, 26, from Tiger Camp Village in Imphal East district.

The arrest was made on November 17, 2025, and a .38 pistol with one magazine was recovered from him near Pukhri Achouba.

In a post on X, the Manipur Police said, "On 17.11.2025, Security Forces arrested an individual, one Thangjam Thoungamba Meitei @ Chingshang (26) of Tiger Camp near Community Hall, Imphal East from Tiger Camp Village under Sagolmang-PS, Imphal East district. From his instance, 01(one) .38 Pistol with 01(one) Magazine were recovered from the foothill of Tiger Camp Village, Lai Ching near Pukhri Achouba, Imphal East District."

The police operation is part of ongoing efforts to maintain law and order in the region. Further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the recovery of the firearm.

A joint operation by the central security forces and the Manipur Police resulted in a major success on Monday, with the arrest of an individual and the seizure of an illicit firearm and ammunition in the Imphal East district.

Meanwhile, security forces in Manipur conducted search operations in fringe and vulnerable areas across the districts on Tuesday.

According to the Manipur Police, strict security measures are implemented at all vulnerable locations, and a security convoy is provided along sensitive stretches to ensure the safe and free movement of vehicles.

In a post on X, Manipur Police said, "Security Forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts. Movement of 400 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles."

Earlier, Assam Rifles, along with security forces including Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Manipur Police, destroyed about 25 acres of illicit poppy cultivation, which had the potential to allegedly yield over 170 kgs of opium worth multiple crores of rupees, officials informed on Sunday.

Based on intelligence regarding illicit poppy cultivation, Assam Rifles, alongwith CRPF and Manipur Police, launched a joint operation in the general area of Loibol Khullen in Kangpokpi District on Saturday.

During the operation and area domination exercise, officials also searched suspected pockets, during which the poppy field was discovered."Conducted under challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions, the operation highlights the unwavering efforts of Assam Rifles to curb illicit narcotics cultivation and dismantle the financial networks that fuel insurgency and other anti-national activities," the official statement read. (ANI)

