Patna, November 18: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Tuesday spoke to the media for the first time after the party’s crushing defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections and held himself responsible for not being able to win the confidence of people.

Addressing a press conference, Kishor said, “We came up with a dream and vision to change the electoral discourse of Bihar and create an alternative, but we failed utterly in our efforts. I take complete responsibility for the party’s dismal show in elections." Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: Prashant Kishor Faces Major Setback As Jan Suraaj Party Fails To Open Account in Vidhan Sabha Polls.

“It is a time for self-introspection for us and as a mark of repentance, I, along with Jan Suraaj members and workers, will observe a one-day fast at the Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram -- the place from where we started our crusade against corruption in politics and vowed to change the electoral discourse in Bihar,” he added.

The strategist-turned politician admitted that the poll drubbing was a big setback for him and lakhs of Jan Suraaj workers, but this wouldn’t unnerve their grit and determination for ousting the ‘corrupt’ governance and creating an alternative with upright and clean leadership. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor Launches Poll Campaign From Tejashwi Yadav’s Family Bastion, Says ‘Situation in Raghopur Dire’.

Brushing aside speculation of his exit from politics post-defeat, Kishor said, “I will neither quit Bihar nor quit politics. There is no question of withdrawing from the pledge that we took to usher in the change in Bihar”, and also cited an English phrase, “You are not defeated unless you quit the race”.

He also congratulated the BJP and NDA for unprecedented support from the public and demanded that the Nitish government fulfil the promises it made before the elections, including enhancing the monetary aid to 1.5 crore women from Rs 10,000 to Rs 2 lakh, which it provided to crores of Jeevika Didis under the employment generation initiative. “It’s time for the new government to deliver on its poll promises. Nitish government must ensure that it scales up monetary aid to women from Rs 10,000 to Rs 2 lakh as promised before polls,” he demanded.

The Jan Suraaj founder accused the incumbent government of buying votes by diverting Rs 40,000 crore from its coffers and termed the transfer of Rs 10,000 into 1.5 crore Jeevika Didi’s account as the key reason behind his party’s disastrous show in the Assembly elections. Notably, Prashant Kishor’s fledgling outfit managed to secure just 3.34 per cent vote share in the hotly contested poll battle, despite the intense hype and social media buzz of his party emerging as an alternative political force in the state.

