Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 15 (ANI): Residents across Manipur have welcomed the recent recovery of a massive cache of illegal weapons, calling it a significant step toward restoring peace and public safety in the conflict-hit state.

The breakthrough came during a coordinated intelligence-based operation carried out on the night of June 13-14 by joint teams of the Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Indian Army, and Assam Rifles. The search operations were conducted along the outskirts of five valley districts.

Security forces recovered a total of 328 weapons, including 151 SLR rifles, 65 INSAS rifles, 73 other rifles, five carbine guns, and two MP-5 submachine guns, along with a large quantity of explosives and other warlike stores.

"This is one of the biggest seizures we've ever seen," said Samuel Taithul, Secretary of the Zomi Students' Federation in Churachandpur.

He added, "Ever since President's Rule was imposed in Manipur, such recoveries have been happening more frequently. It gives us a sense of relief, especially as the central forces are becoming more serious about disarming various armed groups."

Vumsuan Naulak, Chairman of the Zomi Council, echoed the sentiment, calling it a positive development.

He said, "The recovery of arms by the security forces is a good sign on the road to peace under the current President's Rule. We hope this period is used more actively and effectively so that it becomes a major step toward restoring normalcy."

Locals in other districts also expressed optimism. Panpan Kasar, a resident of Ukhrul, called the joint operation "a commendable initiative by the police in coordination with the military."

He added, "Such actions are welcome. I believe they will help bring peace and harmony and stop illegal activities."

Another Ukhrul resident, Tim Thumra, said the operation could help ease tensions that have gripped the state for over a year.

"A large portion of the arms that were illegally circulated during the unrest in Manipur have now been recovered. We are hopeful this is a sign that the conflict may finally pause. This move was much needed, and we look forward to a more peaceful future," said Tim.

The large-scale seizure is being seen not only as a tactical success by security forces but also as a much-needed boost to public confidence amid continuing tensions in the state. (ANI)

