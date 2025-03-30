Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 30 (ANI): The security forces conducted search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts in Manipur on Saturday.

During the search operations, the security forces also recovered several arms and ammunitions.

The official press note from Imphal Police, reads, "During the last 24 hours, the situation in the state was tense but under control. Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. During the operation, the following items were recovered. One country made Rifle, One Bolt Action Rifle, One .22 Pistol, One country made Mortar (Pompi-6 ft.), One country made Mortar (Pompi-5 ft.), One country made Mortar (Pompi-4 ft.), One local made Hand Grenade, One Helmet, One Wireless Set, One Wireless Set Charger, One HE Bomb, Ten nos. of 5.56 mm live round, Twelve nos. of 7.62x39 mm empty case, Four nos. of 7.62x45 mm empty case and 500 gm of Gun Powder from Thangjing hill forest under Churachandpur Police Station, Churachandpur District."

"One country made 9 mm Pistol, Four country made Single Barrel Bolt Action Rifle, Twenty 12 Bore Cartridge live ammunition, 20, 7.62 mm. live round, One local made Canon (Pumpi) and Three Hand Grenade from the general area of Chagoubung under Kangpokpi-PS, Kangpokpi District, were also recovered" said the police.

Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order in to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles. A total of 112 Nakas/Checkpoints were also installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley districts of the state.

The state government had also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for any informant who provides credible information leading to safe return of the missing person, Luwangthem Mukesh (20), who still remains untraceable, the release stated.

On March 29, the Manipur Police arrested one person, namely Wahengbam Ajit Meetei @ Apa (32), a resident of Imphal West District for selling SIM Cards by using the credentials of other persons without their consent or knowledge. The SIM Cards are suspected to be sold to anti-social elements who use them for various illegal activities like extortion. Several sim cards, one mobile handset and an Aadhar Card were recovered from his possession, the release added.

The security forces also arrested one active cadre of PREPAK (Pro), namely, Ningthoujam Boboy Singh (37). One mobile phone and one Aadhaar Card were seized from his possession.

An active member of KCP (PWG) namely, Sanasam Sonamit Singh (27), a resident of Imphal East District was also arrested by security forces, as per the release.

On March 28, the Manipur Police arrested one active member of KCP (City Meitei), namely, Sharungbam Thoiba Singh (43). He was involved in extortion activities from the general public of Kakching and Imphal West Districts. (ANI)

