Kohima (Nagaland) [India], March 26 (ANI): In a series of operations, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles formations, under the Spear Corps, undertook information based joint operations in the Kakching, Imphal West, Imphal East, Senapati and Bishnupur districts of Manipur resulting in recovery of 32 weapons, ammunition and other war-like stores, according to an official press release.

The operation was carried out between March 22-25. The operations were launched in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF and ITBP. The coordinated efforts resulted in the recovery of 32 weapons, ammunition and other war-like stores.

On March 22, in Moltinchan of Kakching district, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police recovered one improvised Mortar, one 0.303 Rifle, one modified Carbine Machine Gun, two Single Barrel Rifle ammunition and war-like stores. Whereas, in Henbung of Senapati district, four bolt action rifles were recovered. Two Single Bore Barrel Rifles and two improvised mortars, ammunition and war-like stores were recovered from Sagolmang in the Imphal East district, the release stated.

On March 23, the Indian Army recovered one INSAS, one .303 Rifle and one Self Loading Rifle (SLR) from Phaikot in the Senapati district. Whereas, Assam Rifles in Imphal East recovered one 2" mortar and one 0.32 mm Pistol.

On March 24, the security forces recovered one 0.22 Rilfe, one 12 Bore Double Barrel Rifle, four 51mm Mortars and one 9mm Pistol in Imphal East.

One AK-47, 12 Bore Rifle, one .303 Rifle, one Double Barrel Rifle, one modified Rifle and two improvised mortars were also recovered by Army from Dumpi in Bishnupur district on March 24.

The recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation and dispersal.

Earlier today, security forces conducted search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts in Manipur.

During the operations, security forces recovered arms and ammunition from several places.

Forces recovered one 9 mm pistol with a magazine, one automatic single-barrel Gun, three 36 hand grenades with nine detonators, one .303 LMG Magazine, 144 5.56 mm live rounds, six .303 live rounds, three 9 mm live rounds, two 5.56 mm INSAS LMG magazines, one 5.56 mm INSAS Rifle Magazine, one Radio wireless radio set, two BP helmets, two BP jackets, 10 anti-riot shells, one blank cartridge, one empty ammunition box, five tube launchers and two sack bags from Chingkhei Ching in the Western side under Porompat police station in Imphal East District. (ANI)

