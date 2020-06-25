Imphal, Jun 24 (PTI) Manipur's COVID-19 tally mounted to 970 with 49 more people testing positive for coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday.

"All the fresh cases are returnees from other states quarantined at different centres," the official of COVID-19 Common Control Room said.

Meanwhile, 70 patients were discharged on Wednesday after they recovered from the disease, taking the total number of those cured to 328, he said.

The recovery rate is 33.81 per cent in Manipur, the official said.

The state now has 642 active COVID-19 cases.

