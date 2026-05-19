Mumbai Bread Price Hike: Sliced Bread Rates Jump After Dairy Brands Increase Milk Prices; Check Revised Prices

Household budgets in Mumbai are facing a double blow as local bakeries and bread manufacturers have announced a price increase for sliced bread and related bakery products. The upward revision comes directly on the heels of a recent hike in retail milk rates by major dairy cooperatives and brands across Maharashtra. Beginning this week, consumers in the metropolitan region will have to shell out an additional ₹2 to ₹5 per packet of bread, depending on the size and variant, as production costs continue to escalate.

Input Costs Drive Bakery Price Revision

The Mumbai Bread Manufacturers' Association stated that the decision to increase prices became inevitable after consecutive rises in the cost of essential raw materials. Sliced bread production relies heavily on skimmed milk powder, milk solids, and commercial dairy fats to maintain texture and quality. Following the recent ₹2 per litre increase implemented by dominant milk suppliers, the cost of procurement for commercial bakeries surged sharply. Coupled with steady increases in the prices of commercial LPG cylinders, packaging materials, and transport logistics, bakeries claim they can no longer absorb the financial deficit without compromising product quality. Mother Dairy Milk Price Hike: Prices of All Variants of Mother Dairy Pouch Milk Increased by INR 2 Per Litre Across India, Effective From May 14.

Revised Rates Across Product Categories

The price adjustment impacts standard white bread, brown bread, and sandwich loaves across local and regional brands.

Standard White Bread (400g): The price has been revised from ₹32 to ₹34.

Large Sandwich Bread (800g): Rates have jumped by ₹4, moving from ₹60 to ₹64 per packet.

Premium Variants: Brown bread, multi-grain loaves, and milk-bread packets have seen a uniform hike of ₹3 to ₹5, depending on the manufacturer.

Local retail shopkeepers and kirana store owners across suburban Mumbai have reported receiving the new price charts, noting that the change has already taken effect for fresh daily deliveries.

The Domino Effect on Local Food Stalls

The dual increase in milk and bread prices is expected to spark a domino effect across Mumbai’s unorganized food sector. Street vendors selling staple city snacks, such as vada pav, maska bun, and sandwich varieties, are deeply affected by the development. While the cost of the traditional pav (bread bun) has temporarily remained stable, bakers warn that if procurement prices for maida (refined wheat flour) and dairy products do not stabilize, an adjustment for buns and pavs will likely follow next month. Vendors note that their daily margins are shrinking, forcing them to consider raising snack prices for end consumers in the coming weeks. Fuel Price Hike: Petrol and Diesel Prices Increased by 90 Paise per Litre; Check New Rates in Major Cities.

Consumer Sentiment and Economic Context

For the average Mumbaikar, the twin hikes directly target basic breakfast staples. Coming alongside seasonal fluctuations in vegetable prices, middle-class and lower-income households are expressing growing concern over the compounding cost of living. Industry analysts point out that the food inflation trajectory in urban centers remains highly sensitive to fuel and dairy pricing structures. With dairy cooperatives defending their rate hikes citing higher cattle feed costs and lower procurement volumes, downstream food processors like bakeries are left with little choice but to pass the burden down to the retail consumer.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).