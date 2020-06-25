Imphal, Jun 25 (PTI) Manipur's COVID-19 count crossed the 1,000 mark on Thursday with 86 more people testing positive for the disease, officials said.

The fresh cases, all returnees from other states have taken Manipur's tally to 1,056, officials from the COVID-19 Common Control Room said.

Fifty-five of the fresh cases were reported from worst-hit Tamenglong district, followed by 12 from Ukhrul, four from Kakching, three from Imphal East, two each from Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Kamjong, Senapati and Thoubal districts and one each from Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts, they said.

Meanwhile, 26 people have been cured of the disease and were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 354. The recovery rate is 33.52 per cent, the officials said.

Of the 1,056 cases, 702 are active. Tamenglong is the worst-hit district with 137 active cases, they added.

