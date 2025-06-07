India News | Manipur's Jal Jeevan Mission Transforms Water Access in Churachandpur Villages

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 7 (ANI): A quiet yet impactful transformation is underway in the rural stretches of Manipur, where the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has successfully brought safe and adequate drinking water directly to village households through individual tap connections.

Launched in August 2019, the centrally sponsored JJM scheme is implemented in partnership with states, where state authorities plan, design, and execute drinking water projects with technical and financial support from the Government of India.

In an ANI ground report, visuals captured from various villages like K. Thenjang, Maichammun, and Leinom showcase households now equipped with tap water connections. Women and children are seen using tap water in their residential compounds, washing clothes, filling containers, and performing daily chores with ease, a sign of changing times in these once water-deprived villages.

Before JJM's intervention, accessing drinking water was a daily struggle. With the introduction of household tap connections, anxiety around water availability has significantly diminished.

Speaking to ANI, Paulungmuan, Assistant Engineer (AE) at the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), highlighted that under JJM, 430 water supply schemes were sanctioned in the state. Of these, 26 have been fully completed, while 108 schemes are yet to provide functional household tap connections. He expressed hope that these would be completed in the coming months.

He also mentioned that under funding from the New Development Bank (NDB), a multilateral bank, there are 51 schemes, 50 catering to individual villages and one under a multi-village scheme.

Work under both JJM and NDB funding had been stalled due to the conflict that broke out on May 3, 2023. However, implementation has now resumed, with ongoing work progressing steadily.

With the continued efforts of engineers, local workers, and community involvement, the Jal Jeevan Mission is proving to be a lifeline for rural Manipur, bringing not just water but dignity and ease to everyday life. (ANI)

