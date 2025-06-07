New Delhi, June 07: As Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) is being celebrated today, there is considerable public interest in whether June 07, 2025 — the first Saturday of the month — is a national holiday. While no nationwide public holiday has been declared by the central government for June 6 or 7, many states have announced regional holidays for Bakrid.

In Kerala, for instance, all educational institutions will remain closed on June 6 and 7, although government offices will only observe a holiday on June 7. Similarly, various states have issued local notifications declaring June 7 as a holiday for banks and certain public offices. Bakrid 2025 Bank Holiday Dates: Are Banks Open or Closed on June 06 and June 07 on Account of Eid-Ul-Adha? Check Details.

Are Banks Open or Closed on June 07?

Though the first Saturday of every month is typically a working day for banks, most branches across India will remain closed on June 7 due to regional Bakrid holidays. Cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and others will see bank closures. However, banks in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Itanagar, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram will operate normally since no regional holiday has been announced there. Despite branch closures, essential services like ATM transactions, UPI payments, internet banking, NEFT, and RTGS will continue as per schedule. Customers are advised to use these digital platforms to manage their financial needs. Bank Holidays in June 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 12 Days Next Month; Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

In summary, while June 7 is not a national holiday for Bakrid, it is a regional holiday in several states, leading to widespread bank closures. Customers should confirm with their local branch if uncertain and plan transactions accordingly. Digital banking remains a reliable alternative during this holiday period.

