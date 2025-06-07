New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Scores of devotees thronged the historic Jama Masjid on Saturday morning to offer prayers and celebrate Eid al-Adha. Dressed in traditional attire, worshippers came together in a spirit of devotion, unity, and celebration, marking one of the most significant festivals in the Islamic calendar.

As the first light of dawn broke over old Delhi, the mosque's grand courtyard was brimming with people offering prayers and exchanging greetings of peace and goodwill.

The air echoed with chants of "Eid Mubarak," as families, young and old, embraced and celebrated the spirit of sacrifice and compassion that the festival symbolises.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God.

The day is marked by prayers, charitable acts, and the ritual sacrifice of animals, with a message of sharing and empathy at its core.

Security was heightened at the Jama Masjid as thousands of worshippers gathered to offer namaz. Heavy police presence and crowd management measures have been kept in place for a peaceful celebration.

Security forces were deployed around the mosque and adjoining areas to ensure smooth entry and exit for devotees.

Earlier, Delhi police conducted vehicle checks in parts of the city to create a sense of security among people and appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony on Eid al-Adha.

Intensified checks were conducted in the Kartavya Path area, where police personnel were seen stopping and inspecting vehicles during routine patrols. Similarly, the police carried out security checks at the Yusuf Sarai area, the Ranjit Singh flyover, and the Nelson Mandela Marg.

The holy festival of Eid al-Adha, also known as the 'festival of sacrifice' or Greater Eid, is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar.

Eid al-Adha is the second Islamic festival of the year and follows Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.

The date changes every year, as it's based on the Islamic lunar calendar, which is about 11 days shorter than the Western 365-day Gregorian calendar. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

Eid al-Adha is called Id-ul-Adha in Arabic and Bakr-Id in the Indian subcontinent, because of the tradition of sacrificing a goat or 'bakri'. It is a festival that is celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in India. (ANI)

