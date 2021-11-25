New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Chemicals & Fertilizers is scheduled to inaugurate the 2nd Global Chemicals & Petrochemicals Manufacturing Hub (GCPMH) on Thursday.

Bhagwanth Khuba, the Union Minister of State, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers and Ministry of New & Renewable Energy will also be present at the event.

The event is being organised by the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India jointly with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), in Phygital format (Physical and Digital) and aims to transform India to a global chemical and Petro-chemical manufacturing hub.

The summit highlights the true potential of the Indian Chemicals and Petrochemicals Sector to the world. This edition of the GCPMH will provide a grand overview of this fast-surging major sector of the Indian economy and will be a platform for investors and other stakeholders to interact and forge alliances, highlighting and promoting segment-wise investment opportunities in respective investment regions, thereby providing immense potential for trade and investment, in a mutually beneficial way.

During the GCPMH 2021, important issues such as Exploring the potential of PCPIRs and paving way for inclusive growth in Region, Sector, and Economy; Strategic Global Partnerships; Evolving opportunities in Chemical & Petrochemical Industry in Post COVID Era; Importance of Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance and Circular Economy in shaping the future of Chemical and Petrochemical Industry; Dynamics of Feedstock; Supply Chain Disruptions in the Chemicals & Petrochemicals Industry; Sustainable Green Chemistry; and Role of Digitalization in retaining the industrial momentum and growth will be discussed.

The event will be inaugurated by the Union Minister in New Delhi. Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Minister for Industries, Infrastructure and Commerce, Government of Andhra Pradesh and Thiru Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Industries, Government of Tamil Nadu are also scheduled to attend the meet.

Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu are participating as the Partner States in the Summit. (ANI)

