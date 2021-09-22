New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya will inaugurate and chair the virtual inaugural session of the third anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) which will be celebrated as 'Arogya Manthan 3.0', on September 23, 2021.

The anniversary of the Central scheme is also observed as 'Ayushman Bharat Diwas'.

According to a statement issued by the National Health Authority (NHA), the NHA under the aegis of Health Ministry is celebrating the third anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) as 'Arogya Manthan 3.0' with the theme Service and Excellence' from September 23 to 25 followed by the valedictory session with the national rollout of 'Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission' (PM-DHM) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 27.

A four-day hybrid (physical and virtual) event, will mark the three years of successful implementation of AB PM-JAY since its inception on September 23, 2018.

Additionally, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Dr R S Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority; Dr Vinod K Paul, Member (Health); Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary (Health); Dr Praveen Gedam, Additional CEO, NHA and Dr Vipul Aggarwal, Deputy CEO, NHA and other dignitaries will also mark their presence in the event.

Mandaviya will also interact with AB PM-JAY beneficiaries from various States and UTs. The Minister will also release the third edition of NHA's Annual Report 2020-2021.

During the event, the Union Health Minister will present awards to the best performing AB PM-JAY States/ Union Territories in the implementation of the scheme.

On this occasion, Mandaviya will also launch key initiatives such as hospital help desk kiosk, beneficiary facilitation agency, PM-JAY Command Centre and nudge unit and revamped PM-JAY technology platform. These initiatives will ease beneficiaries while availing healthcare services under the scheme.

Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY was launched on September 23, 2018, from Ranchi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the vision to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme aims to provide free and cashless healthcare services up to Rs 5 lacs per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalizations to over 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families (over 54 crore beneficiaries) as per Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC)-2011 database. At present, PM-JAY is functional in 33 States and Union Territories of the country.

Since the inception of the scheme, more than two crore treatments worth Rs. 26,400 crores have been authorized through a network of over 24,000 empanelled hospitals, both government and private across the country.

Moreover, there are 918 Health Benefits Packages (HBP) covering 1,669 procedures along with COVID-19 treatment and diagnostic tests under the scheme. The top tertiary care includes Orthopaedics, Cardiology, Cardio Thoracic and vascular surgery, Radiation Oncology and Urology.

The NHA in its statement said that the implementing nodal agency of PM-JAY is leaving no stone unturned in verifying and enrolling maximum beneficiaries under the scheme. In this direction 'Aapke Dwar Ayushman' drive was launched this year to create awareness about the scheme among the people residing in the rural areas of the country. This door to door campaign resulted in the verification of 3 crore beneficiaries across the country.

In the last three years, more than 16.50 crore beneficiaries have been verified and provided with Ayushman cards with female beneficiaries amounting to approximately 50 per cent of the total cards distributed.

Leveraging the pan-India portability feature of the scheme, over 2.6 lakh hospital admissions worth Rs 585 crore have been facilitated so far.

Apart from the launch of new initiatives, a wide set of technical and brainstorming sessions will be held during the event to make way for new conversations and ideas.

The inaugural session will be followed by a technical session on Universal Healthcare Coverage Reforms and Challenges.

A thorough discussion on 'Strengthening Public Healthcare Leveraging PM-JAY and Reforms in Provider Payment Mechanism: Opportunities for AB PM-JAY' would be conducted on September 24 wherein eminent national and international health and industry experts will participate and share their ideas.

The topic for technical session IV is 'Health Insurance Penetration to Cover the Missing Middle through Convergence of National Schemes' will be held on 25th September 2021 followed by another brainstorming session titled 'Health Care through Digital Transformation' will be held on the same day.

These technical and brainstorming sessions seek to bring together national and global experts from the healthcare sector, along with Central and State Government officials, SHAs (State Health Authorities), and representatives from corporates, think-tanks, hospitals, and media on one platform to commend and celebrate the journey of AB PM-JAY. Through the platform of 'Arogya Manthan 3.0', NHA aims to bring together stakeholders and provide a forum for sharing learnings and experiences and deliberate on the way forward. (ANI)

