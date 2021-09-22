The New Delhi- basedIndian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC), an autonomous body within the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, will be celebrating ‘Sign Language Day’ tomorrow at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, 15 Janpath, New Delhi.

Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar will be the Chief Guest and Ministers of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Km. PratimaBhoumik and Shri A. Narayanswami will be the Guests of Honour. Smt. Anjali Bhawra, Secretary, DEPwD, Sh. Santosh Sarangi, Additional Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education and Dr. Prabodh Seth, Joint Secretary, DEPwD& Director, ISLRTC, Sh. V. Gopala Krishnan, General Secretary, All Indian Federation of Deaf will also grace the occasion.

Ever since the United Nations declared 23rd September as the International Sign Language Day, the ISLRTC has celebrated it every year. The objective of the program is to sensitize the general public about the importance of Indian sign languages, and the information and communication accessibility for persons with hearing disabilities. Sign language not only plays an important role in educating people, but also is vital in creating employment and vocational training for persons with hearing disabilities.

During the programme, the Centre will present a documentary on the ‘Indian Sign Language Journey’, and also announce the winners of the 4thIndian Sign Language Competition, 2021 – a national-level competition held for students with hearing disabilities. The Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment is also likely to hold live interactions with some of the winners from various parts of India to share their experience.

ISLRTC signed an MoU with National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on 06th October, 2020 for converting NCERT textbooks from Class I to XII into Indian Sign Language (digital format) to make the textbooks accessible to children with hearing disabilities. First phase of the project for conversion of Class I to V textbooks has been completed and e-Content thereof will be launched during the programme.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2021 09:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).