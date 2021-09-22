Pune, September 22: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly beat his wife to death in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Kishor Shirsath. The incident took place in the Lakshminagar area of Pune’s Yerawada city. Kishor was arrested by the police on Wednesday. He is reportedly a habitual drinker. The couple had three children. Jharkhand Man Beats Wife to Death Over Delay in Serving Dinner, Held in Khunti.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, on Tuesday night, the accused kicked and punched his wife, Jayashree Shirsath, in the chest, head and back several times. She then fell unconscious. The police suspect that Kishor used water and mop to clean the blood to cover up his crime. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Woman Brutally Assaulted by Husband in Bulandshahr, Dies.

A complaint was lodged by the 23-year-old brother of the deceased. The complaint, Rohit Waghmare, is a resident of the Ashoknagar area in Yerawada. “Her brother tells us that the suspect used to beat her up for minor reasons. They lived in the joint family with their children and his parents,” reported the media house quoting inspector (crime) Vijaysingh Chouhan of Yerawada police station as saying.

After committing the crime, the accused tried to escape but was arrested by the police. A case was registered on the basis of Waghmare’s complaint under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

