Kalaburagi, February 6: Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday alleged that 'Manuvada' and 'Hindutva' encourage murder, violence and discrimination.

The former CM said he is also a Hindu who follows Hindu Dharma but stands against Hindutva. "Hindutva and Hindu Dharma are different. I'm always projected as anti-Hindu and anti-Hindu Dharma. I'm not anti-Hindu Dharma. I'm also a Hindu, but I'm anti-Manuvada and Hindutva," Siddaramaiah said. Video: Congress Leader Siddaramaiah Calls Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Puppy Before PM Narendra Modi.

Addressing a gathering here, he said, "Does any religion encourage murder or violence? But Manuvada and Hindutva encourage murder, violence and discrimination. That's the difference between Hindu Dharma and Hindutva." Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Planning to Announce First List of Candidates for Assembly Polls This Month, Says Siddaramaiah.

The Leader of Opposition had earlier too made his anti-Hindutva stands clear.

Assembly elections are due in Karnataka by May.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)