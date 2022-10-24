Phulbani (Odisha), Oct 24 (PTI) Maoists allegedly killed a youth in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Monday, suspecting him to be an informer of police, officials said.

The red rebels belonging to the KKBN (Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh) division of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) claimed to have killed Nilakantha of Tikarpaju village, who suffered bullet injuries on his head.

Also Read | UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 79 Assistant Accountant Posts, Apply Online at upenergy.in.

The ultras have left posters at the spot confessing the crime, Kandhamal SP Vineet Agarwal said.

They have also “categorically named 10 village leaders” and warned of similar consequences if they inform police about the Naxals' activities, the officials said.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Turns ‘Very Poor’ in National Capital, Max Temperature Settle at 31.2 Degrees Celsius.

Police have launched a combing operation, Agarwal added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)