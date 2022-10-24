Mumbai, October 24: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited applications from candidates for Assistant Accountant posts. The application process for the same will begin on November 8 while the last date to submit the application form is November 28.

Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply by visiting the official website of UPPCL at www.upenergy.in. In order to apply for the UPPCL recruitment 2022, candidates have to pay application fee till November 30. Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 60 Developer, QAE and Other Posts at bankofbaroda.in; Here’s How to Apply.

Steps To Apply for UPPCL Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of UPPCL at www.upenergy.in

Click on the "vacancy tab" link

Next, click on the "Assistant Accountant posts" link

Fill out the application form

Upload all necessary documents

Pay the application fee

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

It must be noted that the CBT examination will be conducted in the second week of January. The UPPCL recruitment drive is being held to fill up 79 vacancies of Assistant Accountant posts. Read the detailed notification regarding UPPCL recruitment 2022 here.

As per the official notification, applicants must be between the age of 21 to 40 years. The application fee for UPPCL recruitment 2022 is Rs 1180 for unreserved, EWS, and OBC category. On the other hand, the application fee for SC/ST category is Rs 826 while it is Rs 12 for PWD candidates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2022 09:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).