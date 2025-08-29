Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 (ANI): After supporters of activist Manoj Jarange Patil gathered at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Thursday as part of their ongoing agitation demanding Maratha reservation, railway officials said that relevant authorities had been alerted to manage the situation. The train services are witnessing slight delays.

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway, Dr Swapnil Nila, the rush at the station swelled further due to heavy rains outside, as many commuters took shelter within the premises.

"There was a crowd at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, which increased after the rain outside. We have requested the relevant authorities to ensure that passengers arriving by local trains do not encounter any issues. Additionally, our RPF, GRP, commercial department employees, and more than 240 MSF staff are deployed at all locations... Currently, Central Railway services are running 8 to 10 minutes late on the Harbour Line," Nila stated while speaking to ANI.

Manoj Jarange Patil, who led the Maratha reservation movement last year, is holding a protest at Azad Maidan from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm today, as per the permission granted by the Mumbai Police.

Police forces have been deployed in strength near the CSMT and surrounding localities to maintain law and order in anticipation of a significant crowd.

Jarange Patil, known for his advocacy on Marathi reservation issues, has urged supporters to rally peacefully and called on authorities to address community concerns regarding reservation policies.

Manoj Jarange Patil held multiple protest rallies and hunger strikes demanding reservation for the Maratha community ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections in 2024.

He had begun his hunger strikes in the Marathwada region, and the movement was later extended to cities including Pune and Mumbai. He had demanded Kunbi caste certificates for all Marathas, free education from kindergarten to postgraduate level, and reservation of seats for Marathas in government job recruitments. (ANI)

