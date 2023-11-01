Latur, Nov 1 (PTI) Members of Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) on Wednesday blocked the Latur-Solapur highway in Maharashtra by setting tyres on fire for the Maratha quota demand, disrupting traffic in both directions.

Except for emergency services like ambulances and school buses, no vehicle was allowed to ply on the highway from 10 AM to 6 PM, officials said.

Also Read | 72 Bodies, Including Those of Murdered Victims, Beggars and Drunkards Found in Noida’s Drains in Last 9 Months.

Separately, lawyers belonging to the Maratha community took out a rally in Latur city. A hunger strike was also observed.

They claimed that Marathas are Kunbis as per the records dating back to the pre-Independence period and the Nizam era, which makes them eligible to get the reservation under the OBC category.

Also Read | Delhi: Meat Shops Not Allowed Within 150 Metres of Religious Places in National Capital Under New MCD Policy.

In Nagzari village, thousands of farmers, including women, took out a morcha with bullock carts and tractors. The rally covered a distance of 20 km before culminating at the district collectorate, where a memorandum was submitted to the district collector.

In Katgaon village, members of the Maratha community organized a symbolic funeral procession and raised slogans against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnvis and Ajit Pawar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)