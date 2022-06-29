Locals protest after two men behead man in broad daylight in Udaipur's Maldas street area (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Maulana Asghar Ali Imam Mahdi Salafi of Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadees Hind has strongly condemned the Udaipur murder, said Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadees Hind in a statement.

He appealed to the people to maintain law and order. He also demanded that government take stringent action against the accused.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Announces Resignation as Maharashtra Chief Minister and MLC.

Earlier on Tuesday, a shopkeeper was murdered by two men in Rajasthan's Udaipur. The Udaipur murder was recorded on camera and its video has gone viral on social media. The shopkeeper is believed to have been killed over a social media post supporting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma. As tensions flared up, section 144 has been imposed in Rajasthan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)