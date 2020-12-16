Nagpur, Dec 16 (PTI) Five armed dacoits allegedly robbed a former Army man's family of gold ornaments, cash and a revolver collectively worth over Rs 1 lakh at Kamptee near here in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place around 2.30 am, they said.

Also Read | Redmi 9 Power Smartphone To Be Launched In India Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features and Specifications.

"The dacoits, who were carrying sharp weapons, entered the house after breaking open the latch and threatened the family at knife point," an official said.

Complainant Sunil Francis David (49) had retired from the Army and currently works as a security guard. He lives with his wife and two minor sons in Purushottam Nagar society, he said.

Also Read | Modi Govt Approves Subsidy of Rs 3,500 Crore to Sugar Mills for Export of 60 Lakh Tonnes During Ongoing Marketing Year 2020-21.

"At around 2.30 am, five masked dacoits barged into the house. The family members got up due to the noise. The robbers held the two children hostage at knife point. As they also threatened to kill Sunil, his wife gave her gold rings to them.

"Besides the ornaments, the dcoits took Rs 10,000 cash and Sunil's revolver from the cupboard, before fleeing from the spot," he said.

Another police official said that five teams of the crime branch and a team of 24 policemen from Zone V have launched a search to nab the accused.

The investigators have checked the CCTV footage of the society, which revealed that the accused had also tried to enter another house there.

The dacoits broke into the house of another retired army personnel in the same society and took away a television set as nobody was home, police said.

An offence has been registered at New Kamptee police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)