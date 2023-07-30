South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], July 30 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a plastic product manufacturing unit here in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

There was no loss of life or injuries reported in the blaze, they said.

Also Read | Delhi: Three Schoolgoing Boys Feared Drowned in Yamuna River in Alipur Area, Search Operation Underway.

On receiving information, fifteen fire tenders rushed to the spot and started the operation to douse the fire.

"A fire broke out at a plastic bag manufacturing factory in Mallikpur area of South 24 Parganas. Efforts to control the fire are on," the official said.

Also Read | ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ Campaign to Be Launched in Run Up to Independence Day to Honour Martyred Bravehearts, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"No casualty or injury to anyone has been reported in the fire. The exact cause behind the fire is not known yet," officials added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)