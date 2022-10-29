Aurangabad, Oct 29 (PTI) At least 25 people were injured in a massive fire that broke out at a house in Bihar's Aurangabad district in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

The incident happened when the family of Anil Goswami, who owns the house, was cooking for Chhath Puja around 2.30 am, they said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Three Minor Girls Attempt Suicide by Consuming Sulphas in Indore; Two Dead.

Fire engines were immediately rushed to the spot but exploding cooking gas cylinders further fuelled the blaze, they added.

Those injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital, officials said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Sparks in Charging Electric Bike Battery Leaves Entire Flat Gutted in Byculla, No Casualty Reported.

An investigation is underway to identify the cause of the fire, they said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)