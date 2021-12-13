Hardoi (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) Mathura will undergo historic development under the BJP government, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Deputy Speaker Nitin Agarwal said Sunday, asking who will develop the temples of the holy city if not the saffron party.

Addressing a public meeting at the Anglo-Vedic Inter College here, Agarwal said, "The BJP won the 500-year-old battle of Ayodhya, and a grand Ram Temple is being built there. Kashi too has been put on the international arena, and Mathura is the place of Thakur ji (Lord Krishna). If the BJP government does not develop the temples of Mathura, then which government will do?"

He added, "We have won two battles, and will also win the third battle as well. Mathura will undergo historical development, and it will be brought up at the international level by the BJP government."

Agarwal also said that the BJP works with the philosophy of 'sabka sath', 'sabka vikas', 'sabka vishwas' (inclusive development), while the Samajwadi Party indulges in the politics of fear.

It was during the SP regime that the Muzaffarnagar riots took place, he said.

