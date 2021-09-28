New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) With the BJP getting its first Rajya Sabha member from Puducherry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that it was a matter of immense pride for every member of the party.

He also congratulated Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and L Murugan on being elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam and Madhya Pradesh respectively.

Also Read | India Records 18,795 New COVID-19 Cases, 179 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Recovery Rate at 97.81%.

In a tweet, Modi said, "It is a matter of immense pride for every BJP Karyakarta that our Party has got its first ever Rajya Sabha MP from Puducherry in Shri S. Selvaganabathy Ji. The trust placed in us by the people of Puducherry is humbling. We will keep working for Puducherry's progress."

He added, "Congratulations to my Ministerial colleagues, Shri @sarbanandsonwal Ji and Shri @Murugan_MoS Ji on being elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam and Madhya Pradesh respectively. I am confident that they will enrich Parliamentary proceedings and further our agenda of public good".

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M52 5G To Be Launched Today in India, Check Expected Price & Other Details Here.

The AINRC-BJP alliance is in power in the union territory of Puducherry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)