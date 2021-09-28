Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker is all set to launch the Galaxy M52 5G smartphone today in India. The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter channel. The device has also been listed on Amazon India which confirms its availability through the e-commerce platform. The launch event will begin at 12 noon and there is no information about whether the company has organised a virtual event for the same or not. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G To Be Launched on September 28, 2021; Check Expected Prices & Other Details Here.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels with up to 120Hz of refresh rate. The handset will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Folks, the #GalaxyM52 5G is here to rule with a monster 6nm Snapdragon 778G processor and FHD+ sAMOLED+ 120Hz display. Get ready to buy this #LeanestMeanestMonsterEver that does it all for you. pic.twitter.com/L5eYSM04WQ — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 27, 2021

For optics, the device will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera, a 12MP secondary shooter and a 5MP macro snapper. At the front, there could be a 32MP lens for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung)

The Galaxy M52 5G is said to come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support. Connectivity options might include GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, 5G, 4G LTE and USB Type-C port. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is priced at PLN 1,749 (approximately Rs 32,900) in Poland. So we expect the Indian pricing of the smartphone to be somewhere around it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2021 09:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).